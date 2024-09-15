Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.23

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 41733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 266,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 88,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 97,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,460 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

