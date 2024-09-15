Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 300,697 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,580,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 131,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

SON opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

