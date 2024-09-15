Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Source Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 10,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $47.91.
About Source Capital
