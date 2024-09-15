Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 10,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

