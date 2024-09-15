Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Source Capital Stock Performance
NYSE SOR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.
Source Capital Company Profile
