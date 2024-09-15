Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Source Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SOR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

