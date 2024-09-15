South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SOUHY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of South32 to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

South32 Stock Up 1.4 %

South32 Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 101,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,800. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Articles

