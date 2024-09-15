SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

