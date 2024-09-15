SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lowered by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPYG stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.