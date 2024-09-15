Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Trading Up 2.5%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 12,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Spectra Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Spectra Products Company Profile

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Featured Stories

