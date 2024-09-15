Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $389,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

