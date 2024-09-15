Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $164.02 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $169.18. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

