Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Cim LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in NIKE by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 113,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

