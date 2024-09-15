Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 165.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $359.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

