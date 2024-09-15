Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 16,959 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $565.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.88 and a 200 day moving average of $535.21. The company has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

