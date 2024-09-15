Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,712,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $194.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.24. The company has a market cap of $343.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

