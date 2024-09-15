Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 359,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Spok Price Performance

Spok stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 134,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. Spok has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently 150.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at $732,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Spok by 82.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

