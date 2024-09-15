SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, insider David M. Orbach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Orbach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $352,210 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SR Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.69% of SR Bancorp worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,006. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. SR Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

