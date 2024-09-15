SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,080 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $488,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.74 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

