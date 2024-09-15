STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.9 %

STAG opened at $40.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.