Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.08. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.52.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts forecast that Star Equity will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Further Reading

