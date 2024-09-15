Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.4%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $98.53 and last traded at $98.85. 2,157,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,931,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.28.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

