Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Position Lessened by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,688 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Stereotaxis worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stereotaxis by 645.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 247.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 135,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Stereotaxis by 56.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 187,437 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 87.38% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

