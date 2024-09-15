Stevard LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stevard LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,134 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 26.2% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

PFE stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

