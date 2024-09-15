Stevard LLC Purchases 93 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stevard LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $414.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.