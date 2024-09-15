Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS STGYF remained flat at C$5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.51. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.11.
About Stingray Group
