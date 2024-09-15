StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Issuer Direct

In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $40,152.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 709,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,416.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $40,152.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 709,264 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,320.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 705,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,697.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $444,409. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.