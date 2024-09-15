StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.75.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Issuer Direct
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.