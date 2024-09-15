StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
SunOpta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.