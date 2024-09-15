StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

SunOpta Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 857,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 751,126 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 523,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.