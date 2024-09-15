StockNews.com Lowers Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $337,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,312.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 550,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 231,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

