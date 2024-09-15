Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $13,946.46 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.34 or 0.04011642 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00041023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.