Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance
Strawberry Fields REIT stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25.
Insider Transactions at Strawberry Fields REIT
In other news, CEO Moishe Gubin acquired 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,813.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,604.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
