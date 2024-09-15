Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $370.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $374.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.