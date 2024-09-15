Substratum (SUB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.68

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $47.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,796.54 or 0.99884512 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013625 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023843 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

