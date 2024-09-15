Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 818.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 782,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 697,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SUP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 49,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.49. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.15 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

