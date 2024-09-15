sUSD Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $23.60 million and approximately $269,011.86 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00256543 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 23,840,230 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

