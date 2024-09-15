Swipe Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $127.79 million and $4.69 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 617,148,675 coins and its circulating supply is 617,146,716 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

