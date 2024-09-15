Sylvain Aubry Sells 20,002 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50.

Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 1.1754488 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.07.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

