Synectics (LON:SNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.00

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 205.94 ($2.69), with a volume of 122227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.50 ($2.54).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of £36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,222.22%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

