Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) CFO Purchases $76,177.92 in Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at $209,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jason Haas purchased 35,363 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $54,812.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 24.2 %

Shares of SYRS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

