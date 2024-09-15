Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.08 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $84.33 million and $8.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,648.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00533995 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032167 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078296 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Syscoin Coin Profile
Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Syscoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
