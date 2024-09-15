T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 265.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 150,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,567,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $202.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.15 and a 200-day moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.82 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

