T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Update

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,469,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
TSLT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97.
About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF
