Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 24.6% in August

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Taoping Stock Performance
NASDAQ TAOP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 48,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,587. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.
Taoping Company Profile
