Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 24.6% in August

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taoping Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAOP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 48,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,587. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

