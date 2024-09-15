Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 20.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

