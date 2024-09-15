Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 625,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 146,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $983.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

About Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 39.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.