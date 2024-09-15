Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

NYSE AME opened at $167.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.68. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

