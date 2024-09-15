Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 5.1 %

General Electric stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

