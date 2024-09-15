Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

