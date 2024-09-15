TD Cowen Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $520.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $624.43.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $591.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.