TD Cowen Raises Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target to $51.00

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.6 %

CPB stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

