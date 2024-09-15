Teilinger Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $108.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.