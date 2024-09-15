Tellor (TRB) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $61.60 or 0.00105034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $161.14 million and $23.98 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,678,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,615,821 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

